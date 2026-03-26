Russia to ban gasoline exports soon

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has instructed the energy ​ministry to draft a resolution banning gasoline ‌exports from April 1, the Russian government said.

Following a meeting on the domestic fuel market on Friday chaired by Novak, the government said the measure aims to stabilize prices and ensure priority supply to the domestic market.

During the meeting, officials stressed the task set by Russian President Vladimir Putin to prevent domestic fuel price increases from exceeding projected levels.