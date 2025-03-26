U.S. requests Turkey's support for peace in Ukraine and South Caucasus

26 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on March 25, U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

"The Secretary requested Türkiye’s support for peace in Ukraine and the South Caucasus," Tammy Bruce said.

According to her, the sides discussed cooperation on key issues in security and trade. Marco Rubio also reiterated the need for close U.S.- Turkey cooperation to support Syria that is neither a base for international terrorism nor a pathway for Tehran activities

Finally, the U.S. Secretary of State expressed concerns regarding recent protests in Türkiye.