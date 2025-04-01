Ilham Aliyev and Mehdi Sanaei discuss development of North-South transport corridor

1 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Iranian President's Political Advisor Mehdi Sanaei held a meeting in Baku. The sides discussed Baku-Tehran cooperation in the development of the North-South transport corridor.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Mehdi Sanaei conveyed the greetings of President Masoud Pezeshkian to the Azerbaijani President.

Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and asked to convey his regards to Masoud Pezeshkian.

Recalling his previous visits to Azerbaijan, Mehdi Sanaei noted the country’s continuous development.

The Iranian President's advisor emphasized that Iran places great importance on strengthening relations with neighboring countries, particularly Azerbaijan, with which it shares historical, religious, and cultural ties. He hailed the positive trajectory of bilateral relations in all areas.

Ilham Aliyev, in turn, highlighted the shared values between Azerbaijan and Iran and positively assessed the dynamics of recent reciprocal visits.

The Azerbaijani President expressed his hope that Sanaei’s visit to Azerbaijan would provide a good opportunity to discuss the bilateral agenda.

The meeting included discussions on cooperation in transport, particularly the development of the North-South Transport Corridor, as well as collaboration in the economic, trade, and energy sectors. The activity of the intergovernmental commission was also reviewed.

The sides also exchanged views on the construction progress of the bridge over the Araz River in the Aghbend direction.