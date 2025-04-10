Baku Airport named best in Central Asia and CIS once again

10 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Heydar Aliyev International Airport has once again solidified its position as a regional leader, winning the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Award in the category of “Best Airport in Central Asia & CIS.”

The award was presented on April 9 during the Passenger Terminal Expo 2025 held in Madrid.

“This achievement is a confirmation of the trust of millions of passengers and the professionalism of our team. We continue to work hard to ensure that Heydar Aliyev International Airport remains an example of best practice in the region, introducing modern technologies and creating comfortable conditions for travelers from all over the world,” Director of Heydar Aliyev International Airport Teymur Hasanov said.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport, being awarded this honor for the eighth consecutive year, once again reaffirms the airport's high service standards and continued regional leadership, AzerTAc reported.

CEO of Skytrax Edward Plaisted said that this continued recognition is a clear indication of the trust and satisfaction passengers place in the airport year after year.

"To have achieved this award multiple times is a remarkable accomplishment and reflects sustained excellence across all aspects of the airport journey," he said.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to prioritize digital transformation, process automation, and infrastructure modernization - key pillars that contribute to its recognition as a hub of innovation and passenger satisfaction.