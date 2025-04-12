Earthquake hits Shamakhi District of Azerbaijan

12 Apr. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake was recorded in Azerbaijan with a magnitude of 3.4.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 was recorded in the Shamakhi District of Azerbaijan, the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic reports.

“The earthquake registered in the Shamakhi District on April 12 occurred 24 kilometers south of the Pirgulu seismic station,”

– the Seismological Service Center informed.

The center of seismic activity was located at a depth of 12 km.