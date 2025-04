17 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The price of gold futures contracts for June 2025 delivery hit a fresh all-time high during Wednesday trading on the Comex exchange as it surpassed $3,350 per troy ounce, according to trading data.

As of 9:22 p.m. Moscow time (6:22 p.m. GMT) the gold price was up by 1.7% at $3,353.7 per troy ounce.

By 9:37 p.m. Moscow time (6:37 p.m. GMT) the gold price had extended gains to 1.72% as it traded at $3,354.4 per troy ounce.