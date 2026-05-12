Pentagon preparing for new attacks from Iran - report

The Trump administration is considering launching a renewed military campaign against Iran under a different operational name, including "Operation Sledgehammer," if the fragile ceasefire collapses, NBC News reported.

U.S. officials are discussing replacing the previous campaign title, "Operation Epic Fury," should U.S. President Donald Trump decide to restart large-scale combat operations.

The report said the discussions reflect growing expectations inside the administration that war with Iran could resume amid stalled diplomatic efforts and continuing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the report, some administration officials believe using a new operational name could strengthen the White House's argument that a renewed campaign would constitute a separate military action under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, which limits how long a president can conduct military operations without congressional approval.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently said that "Operation Epic Fury" had concluded after Washington and Tehran agreed to halt hostilities last month and pursue negotiations.

The report said U.S. military capabilities in the region have expanded since the conflict first began in February.