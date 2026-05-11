Over 310,000 vacationers visited Sochi during spring holidays

Sochi welcomed nearly 314,000 tourists during the May holidays. Since the beginning of 2026, the resort has been visited by over 2.1 mln people.

Sochi Mayor Andrey Proshunin announced that nearly 314,000 tourists visited the city during the May holidays. He made the announcement on his social media page.

According to him, the Black Sea resort has welcomed over 2.1 million people since the beginning of this year. The statistics include travelers from the past winter season and the first months of spring 2026.

Proshunin added that over 70 hospitality businesses have joined the new system of preferences for tourists, including hotels, resorts, tourist attractions, and beach resorts.

The mayor added that many establishments have introduced loyalty programs for families with children. This is the main focus of the city's "Choose Sochi" concept.