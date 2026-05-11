Issue of leaving EAEU is not on our agenda, Alen Simonyan says

According to Alen Simonyan, Yerevan is not discussing leaving the EAEU. Armenia is ready for dialogue with its partners on this issue.

Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan stated that the Armenian authorities are not considering leaving the EAEU.

"This issue is not on our agenda,”

– Alen Simonyan said.

According to Simonyan, Yerevan is ready for consultations with the organization's partners on all contentious issues. As the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament noted, Armenia is committed to dialogue and does not intend to make demands.

"We will propose something, they will propose something. This is politics, not marriage or divorce. We have no goals (to get divorced – ed.), demand alimony, or divide children, and we are against such discussions,”

– Alen Simonyan said.