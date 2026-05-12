Iran sets five conditions to resuming negotiations with US

Iran will not resume peace talks with the United States until Washington meets Tehran’s five conditions, the Fars news agency said, citing a source.

According to the source, the five conditions are to stop hostilities on all fronts, particularly in Lebanon, to lift the anti-Iranian sanctions, to unblock Iran’s immobilized assets, to compensate for the war-related damage, and to recognize Iran’s right to sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

The source noted that these conditions were set exclusively to establish a minimum level of trust and return to the negotiation process.

Apart from that, Iran has conveyed via the Pakistani mediator that the continuing naval blockade in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman after the ceasefire was declared only adds to mistrust to the negotiations with the U.S.