Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgian, Azerbaijani Interior Ministries discussed cooperation issues

Georgian, Azerbaijani Interior Ministries discussed cooperation issues
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry met with their local counterparts during a visit to Georgia. The parties discussed priority areas of cooperation between police units in border regions.

A meeting between representatives of the Georgian and Azerbaijani Interior Ministries took place in Kakheti, Georgian media reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation represented by heads of police units from the border regions, was led by Muzaffar Mamedov, head of the Republic's Investigative Department.

During the visit to Kakheti, the Azerbaijani delegation met with David Kiknadze, Director of the Central Criminal Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The parties emphasized the importance of close law enforcement ties between the neighboring regions and expressed their readiness to actively continue joint work aimed at expanding existing ties.

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