Baku and Islamabad discuss situation in Middle East

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a a phone call on May 12.

During the telephone conversation, the leaders reaffirmed the brotherly and strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, welcoming the steady expansion of cooperation across key sectors, including energy, trade, and people-to-people contacts.

The Pakistani PM underscored the importance of the upcoming World Urban Forum in Baku, noting Azerbaijan’s role as the host in advancing the global urban agenda.

Ilham Aliyev expressed appreciation for this attention to the Forum and emphasized its significance as a leading international platform for the urban agenda.

Shehbaz Sharif noted that, due to pressing commitments, he would not be able to attend the event, but confirmed that Pakistan will be well represented at the Forum.

The sides exchanged views on regional developments, with a particular focus on the Middle East.

Ilham Aliyev highly appreciated Pakistan’s active mediation role and its successful initiatives to ensure a ceasefire between the parties, as well as its efforts toward de-escalation, noting that this reflects strong international confidence in the country’s leadership.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact. The Prime Minister extended an invitation to visit Pakistan, which Ilham Aliyev accepted with appreciation.