Azerbaijani wrestlers win three medals at European Championships in Bulgaria

Azerbaijan’s U-17 Greco-Roman wrestling team has claimed three medals at the European Championship being held in Samokov, Bulgaria.

Competing in the 48 kg weight category, Omar Salmanov faced Russia’s Artyom Tkachenko in the final. The Azerbaijani wrestler lost 1:5 and won the silver medal at the European Championship.

In the 55 kg division, Gurban Majnunov also suffered a narrow 1:2 defeat to Russia’s Edem Payziyev in the final and finished the tournament with a silver medal.

Competing in the 65 kg category, Orkhan Habibli first defeated Greece’s Dionysios Boulutidis in a repechage bout. He then secured third place by defeating Ukraine’s Oleksandr Venets 9:0 in the bronze medal match.