Trump rejects idea of changing Pakistan as mediator in talks with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected the idea of changing Pakistan as a mediator in the negotiations with Iran.

"No, they're great. The Pakistanis have been great," Trump said.

Before leaving for a state visit to China, when asked whether he was looking at choosing other mediators in the negotiations with Iran instead of Pakistan, he said that Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif have been "absolutely great".

The U.S. news broadcaster CBS News, reported on May 11, citing sources, that Iran may have relocated military and civilian aircraft to Pakistan and Afghanistan to protect them from potential U.S. strikes.

Iranian warplanes were stationed at Pakistan's Nur Khan air base south of Islamabad, including an Iranian RC-130, a reconnaissance aircraft converted from the C-130 military transport aircraft. A number of members of the U.S. Congress, including those from the ruling Republican Party, have expressed their dissatisfaction with this.