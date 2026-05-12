Iran war may ultimately cost US 1 trln - CNN

Total U.S. costs related to the conflict with Iran could amount to $1 trln, CNN reported, citing an estimate provided by Harvard Kennedy School expert Linda Bilmes.

The estimate took into account not only short-term expenses but also the long-term outlook. In particular, the U.S. will need years to replenish its stockpiles of ammunition, including precision-guided weapons.

For example, the cost of a single expended Tomahawk missile is currently estimated at $2 mln, but replacing it could cost around $3.5 mln. Medium-and long-term maintenance of equipment used in the conflict, including carrier strike groups, could amount to tens and even hundreds of billions of dollars over the next four to five years.

In addition, the U.S. will have to fulfill social obligations toward 55,000 military personnel involved in the conflict.

The expert also took into account the conflict’s impact on the global economy, which has already led to higher fuel and consumer goods prices in the U.S. itself. In particular, the average price of a gallon of gasoline (3.79 liters) in the United States could soon rise to $5.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon announced that the cost of the U.S. military operation against Iran was already approaching $29 bln. This amount includes the cost of repairing and replacing equipment, as well as operational expenses for maintaining personnel in the region.