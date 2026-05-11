Moscow expects stronger ties between churches of Georgia, Russia following election of Shio III

Dmitry Olisov stated that Moscow hopes for further development of dialogue between the churches of Russia and Georgia following the election of Shio III as head of the Georgian Orthodox Church.

Dmitry Olisov, head of the Russian Federation Interests Section at the Embassy of Switzerland in Georgia, stated that Moscow received the news of Shio III's election as head of the Georgian Orthodox Church with great enthusiasm. According to Olisov, Russia hopes that Shio III's activities will contribute to strengthening the dialogue between the countries.

"Russia welcomed with great enthusiasm the news of the election of such an experienced bishop, known for his paternal wisdom and uncompromising commitment to the canonical foundations of universal Orthodoxy. I hope that your upcoming patriarchal service will also contribute to strengthening the traditionally trusting ties between the sister churches of Russia and Georgia,”

– Dmitry Olisov said.