Türkiye calls for return to pre-war conditions in Strait of Hormuz

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed the importance of restoring free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war conditions.

“We want to see a free passage of all the ships, just like it was happening before the war,” Hakan Fidan said.

“The status quo before the war was what everybody was enjoying,” he added, warning that imposing a new arrangement without broad international acceptance could become “a new source of a new conflict.”

The FM said Iran and the U.S. have been discussing the nuclear file for more than 20 years, adding that both sides had avoided a hot war until recently.

“I think they've seen the worst now, after engaging in war, a full-scale war between Iran and the United States with the provocation of Israel,” Hakan Fidan said.

According to him, it is time to stop now, to find a real solution to this problem, which is affecting not only two respective countries, but also the entire globe.