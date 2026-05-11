Türkiye, EU discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization

The Turkish leader's top adviser met with the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus. The two sides discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace process and the normalization of relations between Türkiye and Armenia.

On Tuesday, May 12, Akif Çağatay Kılıç, the Turkish President's top adviser on foreign policy and security, met with Magdalena Grono, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus. Akif Çağatay Kılıç announced the meeting on his social media pages.

A number of important topics were discussed during the meeting, including the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The two sides also touched upon the normalization of relations between Türkiye and Armenia and projects to develop transport links in the South Caucasus.