Iran to stop enriching uranium, Trump says

The US President is confident that Iran will soon abandon uranium enrichment. He emphasized that the current situation around the Iran-US negotiations will not hinder this.

Iran will stop enriching uranium and abandon all attempts to develop nuclear weapons, US President Donald Trump announced.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic will do so despite the current impasse in negotiations with the US.

"They will stop 100%"

– the US leader said.

Trump added that he had directly interacted with Iranian officials during the negotiations.