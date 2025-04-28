Russian Emergencies Ministry planes arrive in Iran's Bandar Abbas

28 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two Russian Emergencies Ministry planes have arrived in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas to help combat a major fire at the Shahid Rajaee port, the Russian embassy in Tehran said.

"We are glad to announce that despite difficult weather conditions and a powerful hurricane affecting many parts of Iran, two Russian Emergencies Ministry planes have successfully landed in Bandar Abbas," the statement reads.

It was noted that Russian rescuers immediately headed to a coordination meeting with their Iranian colleagues.

"We are expecting one more Emergencies Ministry plane to arrive," the embassy said.

On April 26, a powerful explosion occurred at the Shahid Rajaee port in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas on the Persian Gulf coast. According to the latest data, 40 people were killed and more than 1,400 suffered injuries. The cause of the blast has not been announced officially.