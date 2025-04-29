Impeachment articles filed against Trump

29 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Democrat representing Michigan, U.S. Congressman Shri Thanedar announced that he has initiated a procedure to impeach current U.S. President Donald Trump.

The congressman accused the head of state of violating the U.S. Constitution and attempting to usurp power.

"In this country, we have presidents, not kings. That’s not just misconduct. It’s impeachable misconduct. This is not about partisanship. It’s about protecting our democracy and ensuring that no one, not even a president, is above the law. If we let this stand, we are saying the president is above the law. That the United States Constitution is optional," Shri Thanedar said.

All in all, the lawmaker put forward seven accusations against Trump: according to him, the U.S. president abuses his executive powers, stands in the way of justice, threatens military invasion into sovereign states, and infringes upon freedom of speech by countering his critics and the media.

In addition, Thanedar accused Trump of tyranny and corruption and of setting up illegal agencies, such as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), thus "unlawfully empowering Elon Musk to unilaterally violate the Constitution."

Earlier, a Democrat representing Texas, Congressman Al Green announced plans to impeach Trump.

The Republican Party now holds a majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. Since the party supports Donald Trump, impeaching the current president is nearly impossible.