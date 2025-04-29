Azerbaijan’s political establishment to visit Lachin

29 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, representatives of political parties operating in Azerbaijan, prominent political scientists and observers, as well as heads of Internet TV channels, newspaper editors, and other journalists will visit the city of Lachin.

The sixth visit to Karabakh is organized by the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan.

During the current visit, Azerbaijani political figures will familiarize themselves with the ongoing restoration efforts in Lachin, as well as the operations of local enterprises.

Previous joint visits by political representatives have included trips to Aghdam, Shusha (twice), Zangilan, Asgaran, Khojaly, and Khankendi.