Security service says coup plotted in Georgia in 2024

30 Apr. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A group of people plotted to change Georgia’s government by force in 2024, the country’s State Security Service said in its report.

According to the service, the plotters intended to use the parliament’s approval of a foreign agent law as an excuse to accuse the government of rigging the October 26 parliamentary election and carry out a coup.

"The group received funding from abroad and was guided by the heads of parliamentary and non-parliamentary parties, and non-governmental organizations. Georgian nationals based abroad were actively involved in the criminal plan at different periods," the report reads.

In May 2024, Georgia’s parliament passed a foreign agent law amid protests and unrest. The adoption of the law spoiled Georgia’s relations with the West.

In October, 2024, the country held its parliamentary election, which was won by the ruling Georgian Dream party. The opposition and then-President Salome Zourabichvili refused to recognize the election’s outcome and started to organize rallies that continue to this day.