US blacklists companies for trading Iranian oil

30 Apr. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Washington has imposed sanctions against a number of companies based both in Iran and in other countries for trading oil produced in Iran. The measure was taken as part of the maximum pressure policy.

The US authorities imposed sanctions against 7 entities suspected in trading Iranian oil, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

“The State Department is imposing sanctions on 7 organizations involved in the trade of Iranian oil products and petrochemicals,”

– the Statement by the Secretary of State read.