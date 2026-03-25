Zangezur Corridor construction underway in Türkiye

Türkiye’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said the construction has already started on Türkiye's Zangezur Corridor section.

He stressed that said work on the Azerbaijani side is nearing completion.

According to the minister, a memorandum has been reached on the Zangezur Corridor, though construction in Armenia has not yet begun.

“I believe works will start in the coming period without much delay,” Abdulkadir Uraloglu said.

The minister added that there is a 180km section on the Nakhchivan side, part of which will be upgraded and part newly built, while the construction has already started on Türkiye’s 224km section which is ongoing.