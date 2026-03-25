Iran holds no talks with US - Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said while there had been no dialogue or negotiation with the United States.

The diplomat said the U.S. has sent multiple messages to Tehran in recent days through what he described as “friendly countries,” but he stressed that the communications do not amount to negotiations.

“The fact that messages are being sent and we respond with warnings or state our positions is not called negotiation or dialogue; it is an exchange of messages,” Araghchi said.

The White House, for its part, said talks with Iran are proceeding apace, even after Tehran did not immediately accept a 15-point plan to end the war.