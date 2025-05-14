BRICS may establish Association of Ethno-Gastronomic Tourism

14 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

During a meeting of the BRICS Tourism Working Group, Russia suggested that member countries consider establishing an ethno-gastronomic tourism association, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development reported.

"At the meeting of the BRICS Tourism Working Group, the representatives of the Russian delegation suggested that the member states consider the establishment of an ethno-gastronomic tourism association to strengthen sectoral cooperation between public and private stakeholders," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that the global gastronomic tourism industry has experienced rapid growth in recent years: the global market volume of the industry is expected to exceed $1 trillion by 2025.

This trend is attributed to rising travel costs, the growing popularity of niche tourism, and increased interest among travelers in environmentally sustainable food practices.