Russian grain transited to Armenia through Azerbaijan again

An the eight-car train carrying Russian grain has departed from Khirdalan station in Azerbaijan to Armenia today, according to Azerbaijani media.

The shipment has a total weight of 560 tons.

The train will reportedly pass through Boyuk Kesik station, then proceed to Georgia, and then arrive in Armenia.

This delivery follows a previous shipment of 1,746 tons of grain, transported in 25 cars via Azerbaijani territory the previous day.

Grain deliveries from Russia to Armenia via this corridor began in November 2025.