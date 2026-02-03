Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian grain transited to Armenia through Azerbaijan again

Russian grain transited to Armenia through Azerbaijan again
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

An the eight-car train carrying Russian grain has departed from Khirdalan station in Azerbaijan to Armenia today, according to Azerbaijani media.

The shipment has a total weight of 560 tons.

The train will reportedly pass through Boyuk Kesik station, then proceed to Georgia, and then arrive in Armenia.

This delivery follows a previous shipment of 1,746 tons of grain, transported in 25 cars via Azerbaijani territory the previous day.

Grain deliveries from Russia to Armenia via this corridor began in November 2025.

320 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.