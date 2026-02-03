Moscow expects de-escalation of situation around Iran

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated it expects the negotiations between Washington and Tehran to be productive in de-escalating tensions around Iran.

"We hope that during the meeting of high-ranking Iranian and US officials scheduled for Friday, February 6, in Istanbul, steps will be taken to resolve the current situation and avoid further escalation",

Maria Zakharova said.

It should be noted that US President Donald Trump previously announced that talks between Washington and Tehran had already begun. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei, in turn, stated that the preparations for the meeting had been completed and discussions were underway to determine a suitable location.