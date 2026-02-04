We have not received any US comments on New START proposal - MFA

Russia has not received a formal response from the United States to its proposal to comply with the New START limitations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

It was noted that the parties to the New START are no longer bound by any obligations or symmetrical declarations in the context of the treaty, and are in principle free to choose their next steps.

"The Russian Federation intends to act responsibly and in a balanced manner, developing its policy in the field of strategic offensive arms on the basis of a thorough analysis of the US military policy and the overall situation in the strategic sphere," the statement reads.

Russian diplomats added that this U.S. approach to Russia's New START initiative is misguided and regrettable.