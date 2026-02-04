Simultaneous membership of Armenia in EAEU and EU incompatible - Lavrov

Russia continues to be Armenia’s primary trade and economic partner, and Moscow is committed to expanding this cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized during talks with Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan.

"Since 2015, our gross domestic product has grown from $10.5 billion to $26 billion - a 150% increase," Lavrov said.

According to him, Moscow is dedicated to broadening collaboration in every possible way and advancing major infrastructure projects.

Lavrov stressed that simultaneous membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), of which Armenia is a member, and the European Union is incompatible.

However, the Russian diplomat stressed that Russia will fully respect Armenia's choice.