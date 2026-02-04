Armenian separatist leaders sentenced to life imprisonment

Arayik Harutyunyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, Davit Manukyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan have been sentenced to life imprisonment today.

Moreover, Arkady Gukasyan and Bako Sahakyan have been sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment. Despite that they were charged with committing crimes punishable by life imprisonment and these charges were proven during the court investigation, the accused cannot be sentenced to life imprisonment in accordance with the requirements of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, since they have reached the age of 65 by the time of issuing the final court decision.

The verdicts were read out to the defendants in the ongoing trial of Armenian citizens at the Baku Military Court, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkady Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others.

They are accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity, preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure of power, and numerous other crimes related to Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, has entered its final stage.