Second day of trilateral talks on Ukraine underway in UAE capital

Talks on Ukraine continue in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format, Ukraine's top negotiator Rustem Umerov said.

Announcing the start of the second day of talks, he said the officials would work in the same formats as during their first day - trilateral consultations, group discussions, and then again joint coordination of the positions.

The first round of the security consultations was held on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The second round of talks kicked off in the Emirati capital yesterday.