World tallest building to be constructed in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia plans to construct the world's tallest building, surpassing the current record-holder, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, according to media reports.

As reported by Time Out Dubai, a skyscraper reaching 2,000 meters in height is planned for construction in Riyadh. Named "Rise Tower", it would be more than twice the height of the 828-meter Burj Khalifa.

The 678-storey structure is designed to house luxury hotels, restaurants, and premium business centers.

Rise Tower will be a key element of the Vision 2030 development initiative in the northern part of Riyadh. This program aims to reduce Saudi Arabia's oil dependence and diversify its economy, including the development of tourism.