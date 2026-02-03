Formation of parliamentary commission on food prices continues in Georgia

The Georgian parliament's Procedural Issues Committee has established the number of members and quotas for different parties on the commission, which will focus on food, medicine, and fuel prices, according to the parliament's press service.

The 14-member commission will be chaired by Shota Berekashvili, head of the Economic Policy Committee. Seats will be allocated as follows: seven will be held by the ruling Georgian Dream party's representatives, three each by the People's Power and For Georgia parties, and one by the European Socialists party.

"The commission will work until the end of April, with active communication planned with the business sector",

the Georgian Dream MP David Matikashvili said.

The committee's findings will be submitted to the parliamentary bureau. Its next meeting is expected to formally approve the commission's membership and party quotas.

The commission is scheduled to hold its first working session tomorrow.