Turkish Airlines plane catches engine fire en route to Istanbul

Officials at Kolkata Airport in India reported that a Turkish Airlines flight from Kathmandu, Nepal, could not arrive in Istanbul because of an engine fire, prompting the aircraft to make an emergency landing in Kolkata.

According to Kolkata Airport's press service, the aircraft, carrying 236 passengers and 11 crew members, reported a fire in its right engine shortly after takeoff. The pilot promptly shut down the affected engine and requested permission for an emergency landing.

"All necessary measures were taken, and fire crews were called",

the airport's spokesperson reported.

The landing was executed successfully, although the aircraft flew for approximately an hour on one engine. Following the landing, all passengers and crew disembarked safely, and the plane was towed to a secure area for inspection.