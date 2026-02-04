Azerbaijani FM speaks on Baku-Beijing strategic partnership

Azerbaijan's comprehensive strategic partnership with China is a long-term, multidimensional, and mutually beneficial framework of cooperation, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told Global Times, noting that the deepening of this relationship is one of the important directions of Azerbaijan's foreign policy.

According to him, this comprehensive strategic partnership has several key pillars: mutual political trust, and high-level dialogue on bilateral and multilateral issues, aligning its transport infrastructure, strengthening the Middle Corridor, cooperation in green technologies, education, culture, tourism, and humanitarian exchanges.

Speaking of foreign policy, the FM noted that Baku unequivocally supports the "One China" principle and does not recognize the independence of Taiwan.

He stressed that any actions that destabilize the regional situation are counterproductive and pose a serious challenge to peace, security, and stability. So, Azerbaijan's support for China on the Taiwan question is a reflection of its broader commitment to international law, sovereign equality of state.

The FM noted that Azerbaijan is considered a reliable and stable transit partner within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Overall, Baku views the alignment of national development strategies as a long-term strategic partnership with tangible economic outcomes, Jeyhun Bayramov said.