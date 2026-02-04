Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan awarded Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have been jointly awarded the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

The awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity was held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, on February 4.

Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan shook hands and delivered a speech. The Azerbaijani President said that Baku and Yerevan are now learning to live in peace.

"We are learning to live in peace. I can tell you, it is a special feeling. We have never lived in peace since we became independent, and we are learning quickly. The last six months, since the historic summit in Washington hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump, have been months of partnership, cooperation, and movement toward long-lasting and enduring peace," Ilham Aliyev said.

In his remarks, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan said that the current developments would have seemed unbelievable for decades.

He noted that over the past 40 years, the words “peace,” “Armenia,” and “Azerbaijan” were rarely mentioned together, and if they were, it was considered something extraordinary.