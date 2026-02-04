Kazakhstan and Pakistan reach important agreements

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif have signed a Joint Declaration on the establishment of a strategic partnership between the two countries, the press service of the Kazakh leader reported.

Tokayev, who is on a state visit to Islamabad, addressed representatives of the media following negotiations with the Pakistani PM.

During the visit, "important intergovernmental documents were adopted, focused on achieving specific results across the entire spectrum of bilateral interaction," Tokayev said.

The negotiations also considered the possibilities of using the Pakistani ports of Karachi and Gwadar, he added.