Direct flights to connect Shymkent and St Petersburg this summer

Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg is expanding its network to Kazakhstan. Starting in June, flights will be available not only to Astana but also to Shymkent, according to the press service of the airport's operating company.

"Starting June 1, direct flights to Shymkent will be launched from Pulkovo for the first time. SCAT Airlines will operate flights twice a week: on Mondays at 11:10 AM and Fridays at 5:40 PM local time",

Tickets for the new route are already on sale.

Shymkent is a city with a population of over one million in southern Kazakhstan.