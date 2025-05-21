Israel preparing to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities - CNN

21 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The armed forces of Israel are preparing a strike on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, despite the ongoing talks between Washington and Tehran, CNN reported citing US administration sources.

"The chance of an Israeli strike on an Iranian nuclear facility has gone up significantly in recent months. And the prospect of a Trump-negotiated U.S.-Iran deal that doesn’t remove all of Iran’s uranium makes the chance of a strike more likely," a source said.

Among indicators of Israel’s preparations for a strike are the movement of air munitions and the completion of an air exercise, sources said.

At the same time, the report says that it is possible that Israel is demonstrating force to pressure Iran to make serious concessions regarding its nuclear program.