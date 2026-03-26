US and Israel removes two Iranian officials from target list - report

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf have been temporarily removed from the U.S. list of Iranian officials to be targeted during Israeli and U.S. strikes, The Wall Street Journal said.

"The U.S. and Israel have temporarily removed two senior Iranian officials from their list of officials to eliminate as they explore possible peace talks, U.S. officials said. Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have been removed from the target list for up to four or five days as President Trump opens the door to high-level negotiations for ending the war, the report reads.

Earlier, the New York Times reported the U.S. had sent the Iranian authorities a 15-point plan to end the Middle East conflict. According to the newspaper, the plan addresses issues related to the Iranian missile and nuclear programs. In addition, the document addresses the issue of freedom of navigation.

In recent days, according to the U.S., contacts have taken place between the US and Iran through intermediaries. However, Tehran denies Washington’s statements that productive negotiations are underway between the parties.