Media: France and Saudi Arabia plan to disarm Hamas

22 May. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Representatives of Paris and Riyadh are working on a disarmament plan for Hamas, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

"According to people familiar with the discussions, France and Saudi Arabia are working on a proposal to disarm Hamas and pave the way for its demobilization",

Bloomberg reported.

It is reported that Saudi negotiators are in contact with Hamas to convince the Palestinian movement to abandon armed struggle in favor of politics. Transformation into a political structure would give Hamas members the opportunity to join the Palestinian Authority.

According to Bloomberg sources, the prospect of maintaining influence on the situation in the region is expected to accelerate the demobilization of Hamas.