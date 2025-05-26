Iran unveils homegrown civil air traffic radar

26 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has unveiled an advanced homegrown air traffic radar amid foreign sanctions targeting the country’s civil aviation sector.

The Iranian transportation ministry said the advanced radar system would strengthen the air traffic control network in the region.

CEO of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company Mohammad Amirani said that the monopulse secondary surveillance radar system has been entirely designed and built by domestic companies, Press TV reported.

According to him, scientists from Isfahan University of Technology had contributed to the project. The system will be capable of monitoring domestic and international flights within a radius of 450 km.

The CEO noted that the government had spent some 6.9 million euros on the project, cutting back nearly 1 million euros from its import bill.

“Launching this radar is viewed as a major step on the path to reach self-sufficiency and progress in the country’s aviation industry,” Amirani said.

The deployment of the radar is part of Iran’s increasing homegrown efforts to maintain and develop its aviation sector.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered the deployment of the MSSR-Mode S radar system at Abadan airport in the southwest of Iran.