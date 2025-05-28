Georgia congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

28 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and President Mikheil Kavelashvili sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Georgian PM congratulated Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan on behalf of the Government of Georgia and the Georgian people.

"May 28 is a day of great historical significance and a symbol of the Azerbaijani people’s desire for freedom and independence. We are sincerely pleased with the achievements and development of our friend and strategic partner, Azerbaijan. I am confident that the strong historical friendship and cooperation between Georgia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, aimed at common interests, development, and stability of the region, will continue to strengthen in the future," Irakli Kobakhidze said.

He wished continued prosperity, progress, and even greater success on the path of state-building.

Mikheil Kavelashvili extended his heartfelt congratulations to Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day.

"This significant day stands as a powerful symbol of the Azerbaijani people's national pride, resilience, and enduring pursuit of freedom," Mikheil Kavelashvili said.

The letter reads that over the course of its history, Azerbaijan has overcome considerable challenges to establish itself as a strong, independent state with a respected role in the international community.

Georgia deeply values the exemplary friendship and strong strategic partnership that bind two nations, Georgia and Azerbaijan have consistently stood together in solidarity, guided by mutual respect and a shared vision for the future, the head of state said.

"Georgia remains steadfast in its support for Azerbaijan's continued development and prosperity. I am confident that, through our close cooperation, we can contribute meaningfully to lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus," Mikheil Kavelashvili said.

The Georgian president added that he looks forward to the opportunity to welcome Ilham Aliyev to Tbilisi in the near future. He wished peace, prosperity, and continued success to the Azerbaijani leader and the people of Azerbaijan.