Educational forum kicks off at Karabagh University in Khankendi

2 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Karabagh Education and Partnership Forum has kicked off today in Khankendi at Azerbaijan's Karabakh University under the theme 'Joint Steps for the Future of Karabakh'.

The forum is attended by Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts Elchin Yusubov along with other officials.

As part of the event, two panel discussions are scheduled: 'The Great Return: Challenges and Opportunities' and 'Public-Private Partnership Opportunities in Karabakh'.

The event also includes a musical performance by students of Karabagh University.