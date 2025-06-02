U.S. suspends tightening of sanctions pressure on Iran - report

2 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States has suspended the introduction of new sanctions against Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, last week, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt sent a directive to the U.S. State Department, the Treasury Department, and the National Security Council demanding "to pause all new sanctions activity toward Iran."

As a result, U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign to exert "maximum pressure" on Iran has effectively stalled.

The U.S. last imposed sanctions on Iran on May 21, and the Treasury Department has postponed announcing new sanctions at least twice since then, according to the newspaper.

On May 23, Iran and the U.S. held the fifth round of talks on Tehran’s nuclear program. Oman, which is mediating between the two sides, reported that "some progress" had been made.