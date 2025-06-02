Hamas expresses readiness to resume Gaza talks

2 Jun. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hamas said it affirms its readiness to begin indirect negotiations over the Gaza ceasefire immediately.

In a press statement, Hamas expressed its appreciation for the continued efforts by Qatar and Egypt to broker a ceasefire agreement.

The movement said that it is ready to "immediately begin a round of indirect negotiations" to address the outstanding issues with "the other party."

Hamas said the objective of the talks would be to end the "humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza, ensure the delivery of relief aid to the Palestinian people, and achieve a permanent ceasefire accompanied by the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.