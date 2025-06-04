Gaza Ceasefire: UN Security Council to vote on resolution

4 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UN Security Council will vote today on a draft resolution, co-authored by its ten non-permanent members, and demanding an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

The draft document demands an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, observed by both sides. It also calls for the release of all hostages held in the Palestinian enclave. On top of that, authors of the document demand to immediately remove all barriers for humanitarian deliveries to Gaza.

The vote is scheduled for 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (8:00 p.m. GMT).

The UN Security Council has 15 members - five permanent (the UK, China, Russia, the United States and France) and 10 non-permanent (Algeria, Guyana, Greece, Denmark, Pakistan, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Slovenia, Sierra Leone and Somalia).