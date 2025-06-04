Europe urges Georgian opposition to go to elections

4 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Parliament called on the Georgian opposition to take part in the upcoming municipal elections in October, 2025, according to the report on Georgia.

"MEPs call on the country’s opposition to seize this opportunity to reflect the unity of the Georgian people in support of democracy and the rule of law, as already demonstrated by the peaceful protests that followed October’s elections," the report reads.

It was noted that the Georgian Dream’s current course of action is jeopardising Georgia’s EU accession path. The European Parliament called for new parliamentary elections in Georgia to take place under international and independent domestic monitoring. MEPs also called on to impose sanctions against key officials and "regime enablers".